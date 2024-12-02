Rivalry week in college football did not disappoint. This past weekend was one of the best weeks of the season as we had massive upsets, thrilling games, and there was no love lost between a lot of bitter rivals. One of the best games that we saw was between the Georgia Tech football team and Georgia, and it took eight overtimes to crown a winner. After the game, head coaches Brent Key and Kirby Smart were overcome with emotion.

This Georgia Tech-Georgia game was one of the wildest contests that this rivalry has ever seen. First of all, the Bulldogs are in the SEC title game, they were huge favorites and they were at home. It was surprising that this was even a close game, and the fact that it went to eight overtimes was bizarre.

After the game, Georgia Tech football head coach Brent Key and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart shared a moment at midfield. It wasn't your typical postgame handshake that was over within seconds. They talked for a while, and it was a moment of respect after an incredible football game that the Yellow Jackets didn't deserve to lose. Unfortunately, there has to be one team that's heartbroken after a game like that.

“I’ll keep that between us,” Key said in regard to what was said between the two coaches, according to a post from Chad Bishop. “We were both just emotionally spent. As much as this rivalry means to everyone and as much as this rivalry means to me, there’s a mutual respect when Georgia Tech and Georgia take the field.”

Now that Georgia got this win over their rival, they will likely make the College Football Playoff no matter what. They can afford a loss in the SEC title game against Texas this weekend, and they would probably still be in despite having three losses. Remember, the Bulldogs already beat the Longhorns once earlier this season.

Georgia Tech was close to finishing their regular season with a statement win that could've elevated them into a better bowl game, but their inability to close out the game cost them. The Yellow Jackets led by two touchdowns with under four minutes left in the game, but a fumble after Georgia made it a seven-point game hurt badly. The Bulldogs were able to quickly score again and that sent things into overtime.

That was a tough loss for Brent Key and his team, and they will now head to the bowl season with a 7-5 record. We will learn their bowl game fate after conference championship weekend.