Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Geoff Collins no longer has a hot seat. The bad news is that he doesn’t have anything to sit on at all in Georgia Tech football after he and athletic director Todd Stansbury have both been relieved of their duties Monday morning, per Ken Sugiura of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“Both Georgia Tech football coach Geoff Collins and athletic director Todd Stansbury were told this morning by president Angel Cabrera that they have been dismissed, according to a person familiar with the situation. Upheaval at Tech.”

— Ken Sugiura (@ksugiuraajc) September 26, 2022

Collins’ leash was already considered short even before the 2022 college football season started, as Georgia Tech was coming off yet another losing campaign. The Yellow Jackets went just 3-9 in the 2021 season and after four games in the current season, Georgia Tech managed to win just once — and that was against FCS team Western Carolina Catamounts. The final straw it seemed for Collins and Stansbury was the loss of Georgia Tech football to the UCF Knights last Saturday on the road, 27-10. In that game, Georgia Tech football went scoreless in the first and fourth quarters and only scored one touchdown throughout the contest. A week prior to that, the Yellow Jackets absorbed a 42-0 beatdown at the hands of the Ole Miss Rebels at home.

Georgia Tech football hired Collins to be its head coach in December 2018 but since he took over the program, the Yellow Jackets failed to appear in a single bowl game, finish a season with a winning record, or even win more than three games in a year. There had always been recruiting and talent challenges for Collins in his stint with Georgia Tech, but the school just appear to be looking in a new direction.