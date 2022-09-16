College Football Odds: Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech prediction, odds and pick – 9/17/2022

The Ole Miss Rebels and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are set to square off in a college football matchup on Saturday afternoon in Atlanta. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our college football odds series, which includes an Ole Miss-Georgia Tech prediction and pick, laid out below.

Ole Miss has gone 2-0 on the season, taking care of both Troy and Central Arkansas by a combined score of 87-13. Head coach Lane Kiffin has navigated the quarterback change with Matt Corral making the leap to the NFL. Ole Miss has yet to be tested this season, and will not be until Kentucky in week five.

Georgia Tech rebounded from a season-opening blowout loss to Clemson to defeat Western Carolina at home in their second game. Now, a second straight home game will bring Ole Miss, a considerably tougher opponent than Western Carolina. Jeff Collins desperately needs a signature win to ignite the fanbase.

Here are the Ole Miss-Georgia Tech CFB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

CFB Odds: Ole Miss-Georgia Tech Odds

Ole Miss Rebels: -16.5 (-114)

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: +16.5 (-106)

Over: 62.5 (-115)

Under: 62.5 (-105)

Why The Rebels Could Cover The Spread

Ole Miss has scored 43.5 points per game, averaging 471.5 yards per game. New starting quarterback Jaxson Dart, a transfer from USC, has thrown for 336 yards and three touchdowns, and Luke Altmyer has added 103 yards and two touchdowns in limited time. Altmyer also has a rushing touchdown this season. Ole Miss has rushed for 499 yards and six touchdowns as a team. Quinshon Judkins, a true freshman, leads the team with 191 yards, adding in a touchdown. Zach Evans, a TCU transfer, is second on the team with 183 rushing yards, also adding a touchdown. Ulysses Bentley IV, an SMU transfer, leads the team with two rushing touchdowns. Michael Trigg leads the team with nine receptions and three receiving touchdowns. Jonathan Mingo leads the team with 129 receiving yards. Malik Heath is the only other Rebel to score a receiving touchdown, crossing the end zone twice.

Four Rebels have totaled double-digit tackles, led by Tysheem Johnson who leads the team with 17 tackles. Khari Coleman leads the team with six and a half tackles for loss and two and a half sacks, totaling ten tackles. As a team, Ole Miss has totaled an impressive 14 sacks in just two games. The defense has totaled three interceptions and recovered three fumbles.

Why The Yellow Jackets Could Cover The Spread

Jeff Simms is an exciting dual-threat quarterback, rushing for 89 yards and throwing for 264 yards. Simms has thrown for one touchdown. Dontae Smith leads the team with 132 rushing yards and three touchdowns. As a team, Georgia Tech has totaled 316 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns. Nate McCollum leads the team with 72 receiving yards, and EJ Jenkins is the only Yellow Jacket with a receiving touchdown. The team has averaged 290 yards per game and 22.5 points per game in the early going.

Georgia Tech’s defense was tested very early against Clemson but rebounded against Western Carolina. Georgia Tech has registered seven sacks and three interceptions this season. Keion White leads the team with three sacks, totaling ten tackles. Ayinde Eley leads the team with 20 tackles, adding a sack and two fumble recoveries. Georgia Tech will desperately need to create some pressure on Dart to win this one.

Final Ole Miss-Georgia Tech Prediction & Pick

Dart and Ole Miss should be able to handle this one pretty easily.

Final Ole Miss-Georgia Tech Prediction & Pick: Ole Miss -16.5 (-110), over 62.5 (-115)