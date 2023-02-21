The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-16) visit the Pittsburgh Panthers (19-8) on Tuesday night. Action tips off at 7:00 p.m. ET. Below we continue our College Basketball odds series with a Georgia Tech-Pitt prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Georgia Tech has won three of their last four games but still sits at 3-13 and in 13th place in the ACC. The Yellow Jackets covered 48% of their games while 60% went under the projected point total. Pitt is coming off a road loss to Virginia Tech but had previously won six games. Pitt sits at 12-4 and in third place in the ACC. The Panthers covered 73% of their games while 59% went over. This will be the second meeting of the season between the conference foes. Pitt went on the road and emerged with a 71-60 victory back in January.

Here are the Georgia Tech-Pitt college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Georgia Tech-Pitt Odds

Georgia Tech: +12.5 (-110)

Pitt: -12.5 (-110)

Over: 135.5 (-115)

Under: 135.5 (-105)

How To Watch Georgia Tech vs. Pitt

TV: ACC Network

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

Why Georgia Tech Could Cover The Spread

Georgia Tech had an up-and-down start to the season as they went 8-3 in non-conference games. While they did pick up a win over Georgia, their weak slate afforded them no other significant wins. The Yellow Jackets started horribly in conference play, losing 12 of their first 13 ACC games. They lost nine games in a row in January, although they’ve since rebounded to win three of their last four. Predictably, Georgia Tech doesn’t fare well within the advanced metrics as they slide in at No. 202 in KenPom and No. 208 in NET. They’ve struggled against the upper-level competition this year, going 0-6 in Quad 1. As a result, Georgia Tech does not project to make the NCAA Tournament.

Georgia Tech features a balanced offensive attack as six players average over eight points per game. Guard Miles Kelly leads the team in scoring with 12.8 PPG. The 6’6″ sophomore is a lethal outside shooter who averages 2.2 made threes per game while shooting 35% from beyond the arc. Although he was held to just six points in their earlier loss to Pitt, Kelly’s high-volume shooting could lead to a potentially huge night if he can get hot early.

The X-factor for Georgia Tech tonight is senior guard Lance Terry. Terry ranks third on the team in scoring with 9.5 PPG but he has really come along in recent games. With two 19-point outings in his last four appearances, Terry projects to rebound following a 2-point performance in their previous matchup with Pitt.

Why Pitt Could Cover The Spread

Pitt has been one of the most surprising teams in the conference this season as they sit in third place with just four games remaining after being picked to finish 14th in the preseason. Pitt played a tough non-conference schedule that saw them go just 7-4. That being said, all four losses were to quality teams and they managed to pick up a win at Northwestern. Their early losses translated into ACC success, however, and they’ve won six of their last seven games coming into tonight. The Panthers fare well within the advanced rankings, slotting in at No. 58 in KenPom and No. 50 in NET. That is largely thanks to a strong 7-6 record in the first two quadrants, although a Quad 4 loss has hindered them. Nevertheless, Pitt currently projects as a No. 9 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Pitt is led by a pair of upperclassmen who provide the bulk of their scoring. Senior Jamarius Burton leads the team with 15.7 PPG in addition to chipping in 4.8 RPG and 4.4 APG. The 6’4″ guard doesn’t contribute much from beyond the arc but he is a skilled finisher who averages nearly four free throw attempts per game. After scoring 19 points against the Yellow Jackets in their previous matchup, expect Burton to show u big at home tonight.

Junior Blake Hinson is right behind Burton as he averages 15.5 PPG and 6.2 RPG. Hinson has thrived after transferring from Ole Miss as he’s quickly developed into a knock-down three-point shooter. The 6’7″ wing averages 2.6 made threes per game and makes them at a 38% clip. After shooting just 4-14 in their earlier win over Georgia Tech, expect Hinson to come out firing tonight.

Final Georgia Tech-Pitt Prediction & Pick

Pitt has already beaten Georgia Tech by double-digits this season, and now they get them at home. While they are coming off a loss and Georgia Tech has been playing better of late, take the home Panthers with confidence in an affair that could get out of hand quickly.

Final Georgia Tech-Pitt Prediction & Pick: Pitt -12.5 (110)