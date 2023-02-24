A catchweight fight between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis has finally been made official.

Davis took to Twitter on Friday to announce that he will square off with Garcia in a 136-pound catchweight fight on April 22. The two superstar boxers will meet in Las Vegas, Nevada, and at the moment, a venue for this bout is still to be determined.

A fight between these two prized fighters has been years in the making. Garcia fueled speculation of a possible showdown with Davis following the latter’s sixth-round knockout win against Rolando Romero in May. Garcia noted on Twitter after the bout that he would “get tank” following his next fight on July 16.

Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe subsequently poured cold water on the possibility of a mega-fight between the two. Following Davis’ victory over Romero, Ellerbe claimed Garcia did not want to face the reigning WBA (Regular) lightweight champion.

“Ryan don’t want to fight Tank, come on,” Ellerbe said at the post-fight press conference. “Ryan Garcia, he’s a good fighter, I got nothing but respect for him, but he doesn’t want none of that smoke because if he did, he’d make Golden Boy do it.

“I’ve tried on two occasions [to make the Tank vs. Ryan Garcia fight], but some of the reporters seem to forget when they say that ‘Oh, Tank Davis doesn’t want to fight none of the top fighters.'”

After months of doubt on this matter, Davis and Garcia took to Instagram in November to reveal that they would fight in 2023, and the announcement came a month before the former confirmed that he split from Mayweather Promotions.

Davis and Garcia reportedly signed off on the contracts for the fight last week. The final hurdle for the bout to be made official was for Showtime and DAZN to sign their contracts, which they recently did so. This fight will be broadcasted on Showtime PPV.

Davis last fought on Jan. 7, when he picked up a technical knockout win over Hector Garcia. On the other hand, Garcia was slated to meet Mercito Gesta in January, but he opted to scrap such plans in order to shift his full focus on preparing for his upcoming duel with Davis.