Gervonta Davis was playing with his food against Ryan Garcia.

“Tank” remained undefeated after landing a brutal body shot in the seventh round that dropped Garcia to one knee after a delayed reaction.

As the ten-count started, Garcia looked like he would be able to return to his feet and resume the fight. However, the liver shot proved to be too much as he eventually stayed down and Davis ended up with the seventh-round TKO victory.

Davis, however, thought Garcia would get up. That is why he decided to play some mind games in the moment.

“I thought he was going to get up,” Davis said (via ESPN), ‘but I like to play mind games, so when he was looking at me, I was looking at him trying to tell him, ‘Get up,’ and then he just shook his head, ‘No.'”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Gervonta Davis, in the process, cemented himself as one of the pound-for-pound best fighters in boxing and a genuine mainstream star.

Garcia’s stock certainly didn’t drop either with his first professional defeat. Although he was also dropped in the second round in what was a back-and-forth but mostly tactical fight, he showed his mettle by bouncing back.

A liver shot, however, is not something you can get past with heart alone.

“I couldn’t breathe,” Garcia said. “I was going to get back up, but I just couldn’t get up. … He just caught me with a good shot. I don’t want to make no excuses in here. … I just couldn’t recover. … He caught me with a good body shot, snuck under me and caught me good.”

It will be interesting to see what’s next for both fighters.