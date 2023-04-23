Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Gervonta Davis stopped Ryan Garcia with a body shot in their highly-anticipated fight on Saturday night. It took seven rounds, but Davis ultimately took care of business. The bout led to no shortage of reactions on Twitter.

Gervonta Davis stops Ryan Garcia with a NASTY body shot in Round 7 😱 (via @ShowtimeBoxing)pic.twitter.com/sclJKWUTrr — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 23, 2023

“Tank Davis is a PROBLEM,” Robert Griffin III wrote.

“Tank walked out with Keef, ain’t no way he was takin that L,” Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux shared.

TANK DAVIS FINISHED OFF RYAN GARCIA pic.twitter.com/qWC1dsRIMr — trace (@tracedontmiss) April 23, 2023

“TANK DAVIS FINISHED OFF RYAN GARCIA.”

“omg Tank Davis did it to that boy. Ryan Garcia is no longer undefeated,” one fan wrote.

Ryan Garcia was all class despite taking the tough loss against Gervonta Davis.

“Tank [Davis] is a great fighter… I know we talked a lot of s**t coming in here… It’s all love at the end of the day,” Garcia said after the fight. “I was honored to be in the ring with a great fighter and I respect him a lot.”

Davis said he doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon after the victory over Garcia, per SHOWTIME Boxing on Twitter.

“The job doesn’t stop till I retire,” Davis said. “I’m going to keep my head down, stay humble and continue to work.”

With the massive win, Davis remains undefeated. He’s now 29-0, and has 27 KOs. When Gervonta Davis wins, he tends to do it in KO fashion. The 28-year old has emerged as a true star in the sport.

Ryan Garcia should be proud of his effort, as he gave everything he had. But now it is Gervonta Davis’ time to shine.