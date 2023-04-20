If the fight is as good as their face offs, Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia promises to be a blockbuster event.

After having a heated face off last month that lasted three minutes, the pair came face-to-face again during a Thursday pre-fight press conference to promote their 136-pound catchweight mega fight taking place Saturday night in Las Vegas.

And much like the last one, there was plenty of trash talk in this face off as well. With both fighters cutting weight during fight week, Garcia noted how “Tank” was starting to look a little drained.

“You look drained, you look real drained,” Garcia said while Davis was in denial about that claim. “You look small. You ain’t big at all, you ain’t big at all.”

Garcia then proceeded to compliment Davis’ clothing before adding another insult.

“You look good, you look good, man,” Garcia added. “You’re gonna look good with that jaw broke, I promise you that.”

With Davis pointing at Garcia’s head seemingly to state that he wouldn’t be able to take one of his punches, the latter replied that he had a bigger target to aim for.

“That’s [your head] big, I got a bigger target. If it’s [my head] small, you ain’t got a target. Think about it!”

All that’s left now is for both fighters to weigh in and make the 136-pound limit. Weigh-ins will take place Friday at the Toshiba Plaza in Las Vegas.

After that, all the talking is done and boxing fans will finally get to experience a rare super fight again when Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia finally collide.