Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Release Date: Trailer and Gameplay

The upcoming game Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed asks this question: are you the hunter or the haunter? Read on to learn more about Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed’s release date and gameplay.

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Release Date: October 15, 2022

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is releasing on October 18, 2022. It will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC through the Epic Games store.

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed gameplay

In Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, players take control of a team of four Ghostbusters, whose appearances can be customized. Players can now also take control of a ghost, whose appearance can also be customized by visiting Ray’s Occult Books.

The gameplay is a 4v1 asymmetrical multiplayer action game. Four players control the Ghostbusters from a first-person perspective, while a single player controls the ghost in the third person. The goal is simple and varies depending on who you play as. For the Ghost, your objective is to terrorize whatever location you are in. You do this by scaring civilians, moving objects, making loud noises, and spreading slime. On the other hand, for the Ghostbusters, your goal is to locate the ghost and capture it using the franchise’s signature weapons. This includes the PKE Meter, the Particle Thrower, the Proton Pack, and the Ghost Trap. Along the way, you will also need to undo the damage the ghost has done and calm down all the civilians in the area.

While the game is focused on multiplayer, the official Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleased Twitter announced that the game will be playable offline. This means that any unfilled lobbies or offline gameplay will include bots. In addition, the game will include a story that will unfold as the game progresses, and will be accessible offline. That said, whether you are looking for a ghostbusting game night with friends or want to experience the game on your own, there is something for you.

And yes, to fans of the series, you will have the chance to slide down the firepoles.

Of course, the Firepoles work. pic.twitter.com/2v1kCn76gZ — Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed (@GhostbustersSU) September 13, 2022

For more gaming news from us, click here.