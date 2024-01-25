The sneaker will drop just in time for 2024 NBA All-Star weekend.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are gearing up for another championship run with the addition of Doc Rivers as their new Head Coach. The Greek Freak will also be sporting some new footwear as Nike begins its release of the 2024 NBA All-Star edition sneakers. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Giannis Antetokounmpo will be making his eighth-consecutive NBA All-Star game and it's been fascinating to see his quick rise as one of the most dominant players in the league. Antetokounmpo has been rocking his signature Nike Zoom Freak 5 all season and Nike will treat him to a special colorway for All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis.

New shoes (and a new coach) for Giannis Antetokounmpo What's your first impression of his "All-Star" Freak 5s? ✨ pic.twitter.com/akjJgxL1LY — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) January 25, 2024

Kids Nike Zoom Freak 5 for All-Star Weekend ✨ RELEASE INFO: https://t.co/RxfmPggiWd pic.twitter.com/rRssLPVGY4 — Sneaker Bar Detroit (@SBDetroit) January 25, 2024

The Nike Zoom Freak 5 features a simple silhouette in term of construction, but this particular colorway is one of the louder editions we've seen in Giannis' signature line. The shoes will feature a light blue midsole with a teal green upper with special engravings along the toe and tongue. The shoe is highlighted by a glittery oversized Nike Swoosh that splits into black and over the midsole. The same reflective pattern can be seen along the eyelets and heels, while that same silver extends to the Nike logo on the heel and Giannis' All-Star logo on the tongue.

The shoes are finished off with a black outsole and Giannis Antetokounmpo's signature along the heel of the midsole. The shoes feature special artwork along the insoles and they could be expected to come in special packaging. All in all, it's one of the best Zoom Freak 5 colorways we've seen thus far and it'll be interesting to see whether other Nike All-Star sneakers follow a similar theme, as they have in years past.

The Nike Zoom Freak 5 ‘All-Star' will be available on February 16, 2024 and will come with the standard price tag of $115. They're listed as GS sizing as of now, but expect adult sizes to follow. They'll be made available on Nike SNKRS app and Nike retailers upon their release. They should be made available in large quantities, so don't sweat over grabbing a pair for retail on release day.

Where do these rank among the 2024 NBA All-Star kicks?