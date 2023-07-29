The San Francisco Giants are coming off a disastrous 2022 campaign, so there were not too many expectations heading into the 2023 season. An 85-win season would be a considered a successful one, but they have eclipsed most of the projections as they currently stand at 56 wins, three games behind the division leader Los Angeles Dodgers. Since there is no overwhelming favorite this campaign, the Giants will likely be busy in the trade deadline scouring the market to address their needs.

The middle infield position is one crucial spot wherein the Giants will need to strengthen if they seriously plan to contend for the World Series. Thairo Estrada and Brandon Crawford are both on the IL, so players like Tim Anderson or Jeimer Candelario are definitely in San Francisco's radar. Starting pitching is also another facet wherein the Giants need to bolster their staff because they cannot rely heavily on Logan Webb and Alex Cobb in the postseason.

There are a slew of targets San Francisco can pursue to fill their particular needs, but there are a couple of individuals they must avoid to add to their squad.

Justin Verlander is one massive name who can be available in the trade market because the New York Mets have been unexpectedly reeling down the standings. Verlander and Max Scherzer have been the talk of the town because of their immense struggles, but both pitchers will be difficult to move because of the committed money on their contract. Verlander has a no-trade clause, so he has pure control of where he will want to end up if the Mets do intend to be complete sellers.

Aside from Webb and Cobb, the other athletes from the Giants rotation has been abysmal this year, so it is inevitable for their front office to test the starting pitcher market. For San Francisco, who must not put all their chips in the table this season, it is not ideal to aggressively pursue Verlander because of his age, contract, and inconsistency.

The Mets will ask for numerous prospects and possibly even major-league ready guys, so its not worth it for a quick tenure of Justin Verlander with the Giants. It will be more ideal for the organization if they acquire Tim Anderson or Jonathan India for their middle infield slot or even Marcus Stroman as a starting pitcher because the price will not be too high.

Paul DeJong

Since the Giants have been the main suitor when an infielder is available on the market, it is inevitable that Paul DeJong has been linked to the Giants. As a veteran presence to start ahead of Casey Schmitt, DeJong will also be an upgrade over Crawford as he has been having subpar 2023 campaign. DeJong has been disastrous over the past few seasons, but he has bounced back this year, which has raised his trade value to an adequate level.

He will likely be moved before the trade deadline because he is on the final year of his guaranteed contract with the St. Louis Cardinals. The issue with focusing on DeJong as the primary deadline target for the Giants is his addition will not move the needle too much on their chances in the National League. His fielding will be an incredible help, along with his hitting against left handing pitching, but it would be better if they add a bigger name like Anderson or India.

If they are unable to do, they can focus on developing their youngsters like Schmitt and star prospect Marco Luciano. There's not much pressure for San Francisco to go deep in the postseason, so they must not sacrifice their future for short term gratification.