The San Francisco Giants are giving the Los Angeles Dodgers a run for their money in the NL West. At the moment, they're only three games back of the Dodgers, and the NL West leaders aren't exactly on the most solid footing in the pitching department. Thus, the division crown very much remains up for grabs.

So it's best for the Giants to put their best foot forward and hunt for upgrades on the trade market as they head into most crucial stretch of the regular season. And that seems like exactly what the team is doing with less than a week to go before the MLB trade deadline passes.

Per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Giants have “touched base” with the Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals regarding a potential trade for Nicky Lopez and Paul DeJong, respectively.

One of the most pressing areas of need for the Giants as of late is pursuing an upgrade at shortstop as longtime middle infielder Brandon Crawford remains out due to a knee injury. The Giants have had to rely on Casey Schmitt in the veteran shortstop's absence, and the results have been uneven to say the least.

Both Nicky Lopez and Paul DeJong are solid trade targets for the Giants, as both infielders remain under team control until the 2025 season. DeJong is certainly the more appealing trade target of the two given his solid pop for the position, but Lopez's versatility could help the Giants plug a few holes in their infield especially once Brandon Crawford returns.