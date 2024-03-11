Just hours after losing running back Saquon Barkley to the Philadelphia Eagles, the New York Giants have obtained his replacement.
The Giants and running back Devin Singletary have agreed to a deal, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport:
“Source: The #Giants and #Texans RB Devin “Motor” Singletary have reached an agreement for him to go to NYG, per source. After a career-high 898 yards.”
Singletary was initially viewed as a backup and rotational piece for Houston. He exceeded expectations to become the featured back for the Texans in the 2023 season.
Prior to becoming a free agent and joining the Giants, Singletary talked about his desire to remain in Houston:
“Yeah, man, I love it here,” Singletary said. “I love the guys. I love the coaches, the staff around the building. If we can make it happen, I would love to be here.”
Now, he replaces Barkley as the Giants' top running back, after New York reportedly didn't make him a contract offer.
Before signing Singletary, the Giants' running back room was looking especially thin, with Gary Brightwell, Eric Gray, Matt Breida, and Jashaun Corbin still on the roster. Of the four, Breida led the way statistically for the Giants – racking up 151 rushing yards on 55 carries.
New York still has question marks at quarterback, with Daniel Jones, who went down with a season-ending injury last season, not exactly inspiring confidence even when healthy.
The Giants will continue to look to add depth in the free agent market as well as the NFL Draft, where they have the sixth overall pick as well as a pair of second-rounders.