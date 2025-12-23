One way to send a message in 2025 is through social media, as New York Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart may have done recently.

WFAN radio host Chris McMonigle was recently critical of the Giants' usage of Dart since the firing of head coach Brian Daboll, and how his play has regressed.

Jaxson Dart liked WFAN video of @CMacWFAN criticizing Giants for how they've been game planning him these last few weeks. 😬 pic.twitter.com/l0140drf0S — Giants Daily (@NYGDaily) December 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Allegedly, Dart “liked” the post on Instagram, which has caused a social media storm. Several fans pointed out that Dart “liked” the post in the comments section of WFAN's post, verifying that he did.

Is Jaxson Dart frustrated with the Giants?

It's unclear if Dart is frustrated with his role with the Giants. He is their starting quarterback, but he's coming off a game in which he passed for 33 yards.

Article Continues Below

He threw 13 passes, completing seven of them, for 33 yards against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16. Dart also threw an interception in the game.

While the Giants were 2-8 under Daboll this year, Dart was a breakthrough. He took the league by storm in his first starts, leading the Giants to upset wins against the Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles.

Things began taking a turn for the worse when they blew a big lead to the Denver Broncos and subsequently lost the next several games. Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka has taken the reins as the team's head coach, going 0-5 with the Giants.

Dart has missed a couple of the games with a concussion, but he has struggled in his three starts under Kafka. He passed for 139 yards and a touchdown against the New England Patriots. The following week, he had 246 passing yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. He also ran it nine times for 63 yards. Then, he had the disastrous 33-yard game against the Vikings.

As the Giants play out the final two games of the year, it remains unclear if they will use Dart differently. They ran the ball 30 times, passing it just 13 times in the last game. Dart only had seven rushing yards in the Vikings loss.