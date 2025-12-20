Kayvon Thibodeaux's lingering shoulder injury has officially ended his 2025 campaign. The New York Giants ruled their star outside linebacker out for the remainder of the season by placing him on injured reserve ahead of Week 16.

Thibodeaux has not played since Week 10, when he recorded three tackles in the Giants' loss to the Chicago Bears. Five weeks later, the team has officially shut him down by placing him on IR, as reflected on its official transaction records.

The Giants activated reserve cornerback Art Green from injured reserve in response to Thibodeaux's IR move. New York also elevated Elijah Chatman and kicker Ben Sauls from its practice squad for the week.

Thibodeaux's season ends with 25 tackles and a career-low 2.5 sacks in 10 games. He has one year remaining on his current contract, as the Giants picked up his fifth-year option in the preseason.

Thibodeaux's designation allows rookie Abdul Carter to remain in the starting lineup. Carter has recently rebounded from his midseason lull and enters Week 16 off a career-high seven-tackle performance against the Washington Commanders.

Carter has also secured one sack in each of his last two outings, giving him 2.5 sacks on the year. The 2025 No. 3 overall pick has played over 80 percent of the Giants' defensive snaps in three of their last four games despite being benched to begin a pair of them.

The Giants' pass-rushing unit as a whole has cooled off recently after a hot start to the year. Brian Burns has lost his way after leading the NFL in sacks for multiple weeks and enters Week 16 without a sack in his last three games.

Burns, Carter and the Giants' linebackers will have an opportunity to rebound against the Minnesota Vikings. While quarterback J.J. McCarthy has elevated his game since returning from injury, the Vikings still allow a 10.2 percent sack rate, third-highest in the league.