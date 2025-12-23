After the New York Giants suffered another ugly loss on Sunday, this time at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings, 16-13, the one positive news coming out of the game is that star Brian Burns has been selected to the NFL Pro Bowl. Despite the Giants going through disaster within the season, Burns has been fantastic, garnering the attention of rookie Abdul Carter.

The rookie defensive end took to X, formerly Twitter, and reposted the news from New York about Bruns being selected to the Pro Bowl, which read “PRO BOWL BURNS.” Carter would quote it, saying “ALL PRO BURNS” with a spier emoji, signaling that he should be All-Pro when this season is said and done.

Burns this season has recorded 15 sacks, second in the NFL, to go along with 61 total tackles and seven pass deflections in 15 games, leading some to believe he's a criminally underrated player, as New York cornerback Dru Phillips said.

“I don’t think [Brian Burns is] getting the credit right now,” Phillips said, via NJ.com. “He’s killing it. During these times, you’re like, ‘Dang if he’s still hooping, then we all can.'”

Giants' Brian Burns on the lost season

With the Giants taking on the Las Vegas Raiders, Burns can continue to cement his dominance this season, as there's no doubt the rest of his team knows his worth as a top defensive player. Along the defensive line, Dexter Lawrence would shout out Burnsn, praising his consistency.

Article Continues Below

“Man, his motor, it don't stop,” Lawrence said. “I saw it early in camp, and he’s been consistent in bringing it to the season. I praise him most. We talk a lot, and we understand the importance of being consistent and attacking everybody.”

Still, some could question how his performance is being wasted in a lost season, but Burns speaks on the team needing to “keep swinging.”

“It's the same feeling as it was last week – it's annoying, it's a little disappointing…we just got to keep swinging,” Burns said, via SNY Giants.

"It's the same feeling as it was last week – it's annoying, it's a little disappointing" – Brian Burns on the Giants' nine-game losing streak pic.twitter.com/YFgInFsVfG — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) December 21, 2025

The Giants look to snap their nine-game skid against the Raiders on Sunday.