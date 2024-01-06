Texans running back Devin Singletary wants to keep his talents in Houston.

Texans running back Devin Singletary is being honest about his hopes as he gets ready to become a free agent. Singletary wants to remain in Houston playing for the Texans, per KPRC News.

“Yeah, man, I love it here,” Singletary said, per KPRC 2. “I love the guys. I love the coaches, the staff around the building. If we can make it happen, I would love to be here.”

Singletary is putting together a solid season with the Texans. He's gained more than 1,000 yards from scrimmage for the third straight year. He also has three games this season with more than 100 rushing yards, including a 150 yard rushing performance against the Cincinnati Bengals in November. He was named offensive player of the week in the AFC following that performance.

“We believe he is playing at an exceptional level, and I don’t think that’s changed,” Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik said, per KPRC 2. “I think in the run game, the command he has right now of the scheme and of what we’re trying to get done has manifested in how we’re running the ball. I also think it shows how much better and further along our front and our tight ends have come in that area.”

This is Singletary's first year with the Texans, after playing in Buffalo for four seasons. Singletary was drafted in the third-round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He played his college football at Florida Atlantic.

The Texans are 9-7 on the season and in a three-way battle for first place in the AFC South. The Texans play the 9-7 Colts on Saturday, in a game with a huge impact on the division standings. The winner is guaranteed a first-place finish in the division, but it could be a tie for first depending on what happens in the Jaguars-Titans game.

The Texans and Colts play at 8:15 Eastern Saturday.