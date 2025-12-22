The New York Giants' 2025 season continues to reach new lows. With each passing week, New York adds another loss to their record, and Sunday's embarrassing 16-13 defeat against the Minnesota Vikings is now raising concerns about Jaxson Dart's progression, or lack thereof. Throwing for just 33 yards, turning the ball over once, and taking five sacks, Dart has seen his performance dip. He failed to reach the endzone for the first time all season, while completing just above 50% of his passes. He looked uncomfortable and lost in the offense, despite interim head coach and play-caller Mike Kafka “feeling great” about the gameplan.

On Monday, Kafka addressed Dart's performance but pushed back on the idea that the 25th overall pick is regressing 12 games into his career, via USA Today's Art Stapleton.

The rookie quarterback burst onto the scene in Week 4, out-dueling Justin Herbert and snagging a debut win over the Los Angeles Chargers. The victory brought renewed vigor to the team, and it only grew after a Thursday Night Football win vs. the division-rival Eagles two weeks later. However, the honeymoon phase did not last long, and now Dart and the Giants are staring at nine consecutive losses.

While Dart deserves some blame for the poor outing vs. the Vikings, the Giants have done him no favors. Already without starting left guard Jon Runyan, the Giants lost left tackle Andrew Thomas mid-game and later center John Michael Schmitz to injury, leaving Dart scrambling to salvage a disastrous situation. It also doesn't help that Dart has been without the team's top two offensive weapons, Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo, for most of his rookie campaign.

The Giants have an excellent opportunity to bounce back next week against the two-win Las Vegas Raiders. For Dart, it's also a chance to shake off the worst outing of his career and regain some confidence.