Las Vegas Raiders players are not approaching Sunday’s matchup with draft implications in mind, and defensive end Maxx Crosby made that clear ahead of a pivotal late-season game. With both Las Vegas and the New York Giants sitting at 2-13, outside attention has centered on the potential impact the matchup could have on the No. 1 overall pick.

Crosby, the emotional leader of the defense and one of the league’s most relentless pass rushers, dismissed the idea that draft positioning influences his preparation or performance. As speculation around the Raiders’ draft position grows, the veteran emphasized that competing to win remains the only priority inside the locker room.

ESPN's Ryan McFadden took to X (formerly known as Twitter) after speaking with the 28-year-old and shared the star’s direct response to questions surrounding the draft stakes tied to Sunday’s game.

“Yeah, I don't give a sh*t about the pick. I don't play for that.”

The comment aligns with Crosby’s long-established reputation as a culture setter. Despite a nine-game losing streak and elimination from playoff contention, his approach has not changed. Effort, accountability, and intensity have remained consistent themes throughout a difficult season.

The Raiders vs. Giants matchup has drawn league-wide attention because of its potential effect on the top of the 2026 NFL Draft order. A loss would strengthen draft positioning, while a win would likely eliminate either team from serious contention for the first selection. That reality has fueled external discussion but has not altered the mindset of players preparing for kickoff.

Crosby’s stance highlights the divide between organizational long-term strategy and player mentality. While front offices evaluate future assets, players continue to compete for pride and professional standards. For the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday represents another opportunity to reinforce that identity, regardless of draft implications.