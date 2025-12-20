The New York Giants are tied for the worst record in the NFL and have many questions leading into the offseason. The team will be searching for its sixth head coach since the 2016 season and hopes to pair the future signal-caller with rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart. However, Dart's inability to remain healthy opens room for criticism with the Giants closer to securing a top-three pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, an opportunity to draft Indiana's Fernando Mendoza might become more alluring.

Dart's playstyle is infectious. The way he runs and throws caution to the wind can rally any teammate behind him. Yet, Skip Bayless wonders if he's the future of the franchise and if the Giants could go in a different direction next spring.

“I watched him a lot of Ole Miss,” Bayless said on the latest episode of The Arena. “He plays with his legs, man. He scrambles. He makes spectacular move plays. So how long can you last with that? I don’t know. So I don’t love the long-term future of this because he doesn't seem to have learned any lessons or swallowed any pride. He just says, ‘This is how I play.”

Bayless continues by tossing out Indiana quarterback and 2025 Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza's name as a potential replacement.

Article Continues Below

“Fernando Mendoza is a prototype, 6’5, 235. Pure pocket passer, does not have great mobility. [He] is surrounded by a very good team, a very good defense, and a very good head coach. So don’t underestimate that. I do think Jaxson Dart can take New York farther than Fernando Mendoza.”

Bayless finishes by praising Dart's play and demeanor before questioning the rookie's plethora of concussion-related injuries.

“I like Jaxson Dart’s style, I like his swagger, I like his edge. I just like how he fits that team in that city, but we haven’t talked about the concussions. There are too many, too fast. They’re cumulative, and they don’t go away. You don’t just suddenly heal up from concussions. Once you get your brain bruises, it’s more susceptible to the next one, and the next one, and the next one.”

NFL teams usually don't trade up for a quarterback and move off of them the next year. Yet, with the Giants searching for a new head coach and Dart's concussions piling up, Bayless' idea is not entirely off the table.