The New York Giants do not feel directionless, but whether the direction they are headed is a good one remains to be seen. They have to decide whether to retain interim head coach Mike Kafka in the offseason. New York must also commit to Jaxson Dart at quarterback, despite nine consecutive losses, including Sunday's embarrassing performance vs. the Minnesota Vikings. Although Kafka defended his offense and even pushed back on the narrative of Dart's regression, not everyone agrees.

WFAN radio host and former Pro Bowl quarterback Boomer Esiason criticized the Giants' offense and Dart in a way that cuts deep into the heart of every fan.

“That performance yesterday, offensively, was Jet-esque when you think about it.” Esiason said on the latest episode of “Boomer and Gio.” “You're supposed to have a quarterback that you believe in moving forward in the future, but he really struggled. They struggled. The weather wasn't great. It was windy. It just looked like he was all over the place. And, Mike Kafka, when your quarterback looks like a deer in the headlights, has got to work through a gameplan where you try to win the game.”

Article Continues Below

Boomer says Jaxson Dart looked like a deer in headlights, and the offense was "Jet-esque" 😬 pic.twitter.com/rAsPJcgyld — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) December 22, 2025

Esiason's harsh review comes a day after Dart threw for 33 yards, failed to reach the endzone, and accumulated a 4.7 QBR. The offense around Dart did not fare much better. Totaling just 141 yards, failing to score in three redzone trips, and gaining only 12 first downs in 48 plays. It was a disaster and one of the worst offensive performances by any team this season.

Thankfully, Dart and the Giants get to play the Las Vegas Raiders' putrid defense in Week 17, setting up a chance to shake off a two-month letdown.