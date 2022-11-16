Published November 16, 2022

By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Brian Daboll and the New York Giants have made a move to improve their defensive line.

Via ESPN’s NFL Insider Field Yates:

“The Giants have signed veteran DT Vernon Butler to their practice squad.”

The Giants, who currently sit at 7-2, are second in the NFC East. Their defense, led by Dexter Lawrence, has looked elite at times this season. But injuries have also impacted this unit, specifically on the defensive front.

Leonard Williams, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Azeez Ojulari, D.J. Davidson, and Nick Williams have all missed time this season. When healthy, this unit could be among the best in the NFL. But they are yet to play a game in full force just yet.

If Vernon Butler is activated to the active roster, the Giants will be getting a veteran talent on the defensive line.

Butler, a first-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft, has spent time with the Carolina Panthers and Buffalo Bills before joining the Giants. During his time with the Bills, he spent time with both Daboll and Giants General Manager Joe Schoen. This regime has shown that they like adding familiar faces. Butler is just one of several players that were once members of the Bills while Schoen and Daboll were there.

Butler has appeared in 76 games throughout his career while earning 19 starts. He has recorded 106 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, eight sacks, and 21 quarterback hits.

Given the Giants injury history this season, Butler could very well end up making his way onto the field for this team. But at the moment, he gives them much-needed depth at the position.