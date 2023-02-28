Several New York Giants fans have waited for this day to come. The Giants and Kenny Golladay are parting ways, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

“Giants are releasing WR Kenny Golladay on the first day of the league year, March 15, per source. By waiting until March 15, they will save $6.7 million against their salary cap.”

By cutting Kenny Golladay, the Giants are not just moving on from one of the most disappointing assets the team has had, at least in recent memory, but will also save nearly $7 million in salary cap money.

The Giants, who were looking to give their offense a shot in the arm, signed Kenny Golladay to a four-year $72 million in 2021. However, his production on the field just did not match the money he was being paid by the Giants. In two seasons with New York, Golladay was only able to rack up 602 receiving yards and a touchdown on 43 receptions and 93 targets across 26 games (18 starts). He also posted a poor 46.2 percent catch rate.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Injuries and plain ineffectiveness define Kenny Golladay’s stint with the Giants. Although he’s got the tools to be a dominant wide receiver in New York, he failed to convert those into meaningful and consistent production on the field.

Still just 29 years old, Kenny Golladay can still hope for a revival of his NFL career that looked destined for several bright years during his time with the Detroit Lions, who selected him in the third round (96th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Northern Illinois.

His best year in the NFL to date was in 2019 with the Lions when he earned a Pro Bowl nod and recorded 1,190 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns in 16 games.