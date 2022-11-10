By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The New York Giants are set to get a major boost in their Week 10 matchup against the Houston Texans. This comes in the form of the returning Kenny Golladay, who has been sidelined by a knee injury and has missed his team’s past four games.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll has already announced that Golladay “should be good to go” for Sunday’s clash. The 29-year-old hasn’t exactly had his best season this year, and it seems that he’s going to be playing with a chip on his shoulder once he returns to the field.

Earlier this season, Golladay called out the Giants for his lack of snaps. The Pro Bowl wide receiver claimed that he “should be playing regardless” of his struggles early on. At this point in the season, Golladay is just ready to go out and do what he does best on the field:

“I’m ready for whatever,” Golladay told reporters Wednesday (h/t Ryan Sanudo of heavy.com). “It really don’t matter.”

When asked if he thought he had anything to prove to the Giants coaching staff, Golladay had a strong response:

“I’m really not trying to prove anything to the coaches. Really, I’m just out here playing for my guys and these people in the locker room. Of course, I’ve got to show on the practice field to the coaches, but at the exact same time I’m playing for the guys in this locker room, period,” Golladay said, via SNY Giants.

Sunday’s performance will be key for Kenny Golladay, as he looks to make an impact for his team now that he’s returned. This will likewise be an important matchup for the Giants, who are still vying for positioning in the NFC East.