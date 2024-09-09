After an awful performance against the Vikings on Sunday, New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones left fans panicked. But head coach Brian Daboll said he’s standing by his man. That’s an impressive stance, considering the absurd stat Jones has posted since signing a four-year, $160 million deal, according to Bleacher Report’s post on X.

“Daniel Jones has thrown THREE PICK-SIXES and only TWO TD's since signing his 4-year, $160M deal.”

Yikes.

Giants QB Daniel Jones off to horrific start

The Giants signed Jones to the mega-deal back in March of 2023. After signing the deal, Jones said he loved New York, according to nfl.com.

“I've really enjoyed my time here and I want to be here,” Jones said. “I have great respect for this organization, the Maras, the Tisches, my coaches and teammates. I am happy we were able to come to an agreement.”

Jones played only six games in the 2023 NFL season, tossing only two touchdown passes and authoring six interceptions. Two of those picks went the wrong way for defensive touchdowns.

Jones added to the mix Sunday by failing to throw a touchdown pass — at least to the correct team. In this instance, stats don’t lie. After a 22 of 42 performance for 186 yards and two interceptions — not to mention taking five sacks and tossing yet another pick-six — Jones came out of the Week 1 Giants' loss with his job suddenly in jeopardy.

Daboll found himself in defense mode of his quarterback after the game. Daboll said the pick-six simply came as a good defensive play, according to giants.com.

“He (Vikings linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel) made a good play,” Daboll said. “He jumped up and we were throwing a look pass out to (wide receiver) Wan'Dale (Robinson) and he came off the edge, jumped up, and made a nice play.”

Jones struggled throughout the game despite a lack of intense defensive pressure from the Vikings.

“No, they actually didn't pressure that much,” Daboll said. “They pressured a few times. Again, I'm going to go back, watch the tape, try to make the corrections and be better.”

Are better days ahead for Jones?

Perhaps the best thing for Jones is the Giants' next opponent. The Washington Commanders entered the 2024 season with the NFL's No. 30-ranked secondary, according to Pro Football Focus. And they went out and proved it with a lackluster performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, making quarterback Baker Mayfield look like a star. Mayfield hit on 24 of 30 passes for 289 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions.

If Jones can't find a few touchdown tosses against that secondary, and a defensive line that provides little quarterback pressure, he may be on the short end of a starting assignment soon. Daboll said he believes Jones still has confidence.

“We've got to do a better job all the way around,” Daboll said. “He'll learn from the tape and we'll be better next week.