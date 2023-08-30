It was a bittersweet night for San Francisco Giants fans Tuesday. On one hand, they got to witness their team extend its win streak to three games after beating the Cincinnati Reds, 6-1. On the other hand, they came so close to having a party over an Alex Cobb no-hitter which ultimately did not happen. Nevertheless, Cobb is seemingly not going to lose any sleep over his close call with history, per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Alex Cobb isn’t upset about losing the no-hitter. “It was still fun!” After throwing 131 lithoes, he says with a smile, “Yeah, I’m dead.” Appreciated Kapler letting him go with no questions and not even having anyone warming up.

That's a tremendous attitude to have for Cobb, who threw a total of 131 pitchers (83 going for strikes) and was charged just a run and a hit with eight strikeouts in a complete-game performance.

How close was Alex Cobb to achieving a no-hitter against the Reds? He was just an out away from pulling off the rare pitching feat when Reds first baseman Spencer Steer had a double off of Cobb. To date, there remain just four no-hitters in the 2023 MLB regular season. He also would have been the 18th pitcher in the history of the Giants franchise to record a no-hitter. The last tone to do it in San Francisco threads was Chris Heston back in 2015 against the New York Mets.

While he lost a golden opportunity to end the no-hitter drought of San Francisco, Cobb's majestic performance on the mound was crucial to the playoff hopes of his team. With the win, the Giants now occupy the third and final Wild Card spot in the National League. The Arizona Diamondbacks and the Reds are breathing down hard on the neck of the Giants in that race, so the lead, even though small, generated by San Francisco's win is still a welcome development for Cobb and company.

The Giants can further extend their win streak and complete a sweep of the Reds this Wednesday when Logan Webb steps on the mound for San Francisco.