The Cincinnati Reds were nearly dealt a devastating double whammy at the hands of the San Francisco Giants Tuesday night. Starting pitcher Alex Cobb was just one out away from throwing a no-hitter in front of the home crowd in Oracle Park before Spencer Steer hit a devastating double.

What will now unfortunately be overshadowed is the spectacular catch Giants center fielder Austin Slater made in the eighth inning to keep the no-no alive. In the moment, with such an impressive feat being pursued, the public went crazy for the diving grab.

Austin Slater keeps Alex Cobb’s no-hitter alive with a CRAZY catch 🤯pic.twitter.com/wfO53wlVF5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 30, 2023

The catch transported fans back to 2012 when Gregor Blanco spread fully out to rob an extra-base hit and keep Matt Cain's perfect game intact. “Every **-****** has one great defensive play. Austin Slater doing his best Gregor Blanco tonight,” Anthony Garcia of NBC Sports Bay Area & CA posted on X, while remaining true to the honored tradition of not saying the words “no-hitter” while one is in progress. Hopefully, Slater's snag will remain at the forefront of everyone's memory when the best plays of the year are revisited.



OMG AUSTIN SLATER!!!!!! THE CATCH OF THE YEAR FOR THE GIANTS!!!!!!! OMG!!!!! OMG!!!!!! OMG!!!!!!! HE CAUGHT IT!!!!!!!!! — Carlos M. Ramírez (@Tomapapa) August 30, 2023

Austin Slater plays that back when he’s angling for his Rolex later — Carmen Kiew (@carmenkiew) August 30, 2023

okay but also AUSTIN SLATER??? CATCH OF THE YEAR?! — Keani (@keani_yafreak) August 30, 2023

Despite having his worst month of the season by far, Cobb ends August on a high note. He earned the complete game shutout and continues what might be the most memorable campaign of his 12-year career. Although Slater's save was not a part of San Fran history, it was a great moment that came in a crucial win.

The Giants improve to 69-63 and now trail the Chicago Cubs by just one game for the final National League Wild Card position. They also build distance between them and the Reds. In addition to flashing his glove, Slater had a two-hit night at the plate. Rookie catcher Patrick Bailey belted a key two-run home run in the third to break the game wide open.

The collective effort perfectly encapsulated this unheralded group. San Francisco may not boast a ton of star power, but it keeps getting big results.