While it can be said about most midseason exhibitions, the MLB All-Star Game has especially become diluted over the years. Clashes between superstars is always intriguing, but the magic is just not there anymore for many fans. The rare chance to witness a defining moment in a player's career, though, adds a needed awe factor to what has become a meaningless game. Enter San Francisco Giants pitcher Alex Cobb.

The veteran right-hander is being named to the first Midsummer Classic of his 12-year career, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network. Atlanta Braves hurler and 2023 breakout Bryce Elder is no longer making the trip to T-Mobile Park, due to his Sunday scheduled start against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The unfortunate timing prevents the 24-year-old from being properly recognized as one of the best pitchers in the National League this season, but also allows Cobb to get his deserved flowers. The Giants, like the man they are sending to Seattle, have been a pleasant surprise through the first half of the year. Grit and resilience have thumped analytics and allowed this team to stay in postseason contention. Alex Cobb perfectly encapsulates that identity.

The 35-year-old does not usually blow hitters away when dealing from the mound but has stumped teams nevertheless. Cobb, who is fresh off a six-inning gem against the Seattle Mariners Wednesday night, is carrying a 6-2 record with a 2.91 ERA through 16 starts. His .277 batting average against fairly draws some concern about his ability to sustain this level of play, but he is consistently putting the Giants in position to win.

Their 47-41 record and place in the standings proves as much. And now, so too does his first-career All-Star nod.