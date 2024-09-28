After a chaotic free agency this offseason and a disastrous start to his San Francisco Giants career, Blake Snell has settled in during the second half of the 2024 season and looked like the two-time Cy Young winner baseball fans have come to know.

Snell, who signed a two-year, $62 million contract with the Giants late last offseason, is expected to opt out and re-enter free agency to try and sign a long-term deal after his excellent second half.

Ahead of Saturday's game against against the St. Louis Cardinals, Snell addressed how he plans to approach this offseason to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Snell said that he loved being in San Francisco and that he will have conversations about his future with the team with Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi and Giants ownership. He also said that he plans on having a full Spring Training and that he will “be more aggressive earlier,” per Pavlovic.

This is great news for Giants fans. Not only does Snell appear to be willing to return to the Giants, but he is committing to making sure he is ready to go on Opening Day. Based on the way Snell has pitched in the second half of the season, if he has a normal offseason and a full Spring Training, he should be considered one of the early Cy Young favorites.

Snell made headlines by waiting until late March to sign with the Giants last offseason, giving him very little time to prepare for the upcoming season. During his struggles to start the year, Snell was outspoken about how important Spring Training was for him and how much he missed not having it.

The second half of Blake Snell's 2024 season with the San Francisco Giants

Since the All-Star break, Snell has been one of the absolute best pitchers in all of Major League Baseball. He has a 1.23 ERA and has pitched at least six innings in 10 of his 14 starts, including a no-hitter on Aug. 2. Snell has famously struggled to go deep into games before this season, so the fact that he is consistently going six innings, and even longer sometimes, shows that he may be turning a corner in that aspect of his game.

Snell's second half has shown teams that he deserves to be one of the highest-paid pitchers in the league. If the Giants will not offer him that type of contract, someone else surely will.