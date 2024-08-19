The San Francisco Giants signed starting pitcher Blake Snell earlier this year in a deal that netted the two-time Cy Young Award winner less money than expected. The contract also contains an opt-out clause that allows Snell to move on from the Giants after the 2024 season. Now it appears the 31-year-old lefty will exercise his opt-out and test free agency again, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.

Snell had a remarkable season with the San Diego Padres in 2023, leading the majors in ERA (2.25), ERA+ (187) and hits per nine innings (5.8). He took home his second career Cy Young Award last season.

After entering free agency, however, Snell did not find the market for starting pitchers he anticipated. Ultimately, Snell agreed to a two-year, $62 million deal with the San Francisco Giants just prior to the start of the 2024 season.

Snell’s new contract pays the nine-year veteran $32 million this season and includes a $30 million player option for 2025. If Snell opts out of his contract he would re-enter free agency and hope to land a more lucrative long-term deal.

After a slow start to the season that included two separate trips to the injured list, Snell has regained his dominant form. Snell landed on the 15-day IL in early June with a left groin strain. The injury kept him on the shelf for over a month.

Blake Snell will give free agency another try after returning to form with Giants

Up to that point, Snell had gone 0-3 in six starts for the Giants with a bloated 9.51 ERA, 26.1 strikeout percentage, 1.94 WHIP and 4.64 FIP. Opponents were hitting the two-time ERA Title winner hard with a .308 batting average.

However, since returning from the groin strain on July 9, Snell has been outstanding for the Giants. In eight starts since his return from the IL, he is 2-0 with a 1.03 ERA, 12.04 K/9, 0.34 HR/9, 37.4 strikeout percentage, 0.69 WHIP and 1.90 FIP. Opposing batters are hitting just .117 against him in that span.

He had 15 strikeouts in just six innings of work against the Colorado Rockies on July 28, becoming the first pitcher to accomplish the feat in 120 years. And Snell even spun a no hitter against the Cincinnati Reds on August 2, walking three batters and striking out 11.

Unfortunately, Snell has had to be near perfect during his resurgence as the Giants have not been able to bolster his starts with run support. The team ranks 20th or worse in batting average, runs, home runs, OPS and WPA since Snell caught fire July 9. The Giants’ offense has averaged 2.1 runs per game for Snell over his last eight starts.

San Francisco likely could have dealt Snell at the trade deadline instead of letting him walk for nothing after the season. However, the Giants threw up a major roadblock for teams hoping to acquire Snell in a trade when the team refused to contribute to his remaining contract.

The Giants are 10.5 games behind the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West entering play on Monday. The team is four games back in the Wild Card race with three teams ahead of them for the final playoff berth.