The San Francisco Giants have not played their best baseball to this point in the season. The Giants are in fourth place in the National League West, 9 games behind the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers as they get set to resume competition following the All-Star break.

In addition to trailing the Dodgers, the Giants are trying to chase down the defending National League champion Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Diego Padres in the division. Both of those teams are two games ahead of the Giants.

Neither the Diamondbacks nor the Padres are currently in the National League playoff structure, but both are close. Those two teams are 1 game behind the Mets for the No. 3 Wild Card pot in the senior circuit.

The playoff race in the National League is likely to be a wide-open duel until the end of the season. The Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals are in the top two spots in the Wild Card race, but the current teams in the structure are being pursued by the Pittsburgh Pirates, Giants, Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs.

There is a belief in the Giants locker room that things are going to get quite a bit better in the final portion of the season.

Pitching could assert itself for Giants

One of the reasons the Giants feel a change for the better could be coming as they approach the most critical point in the season is the strength of their pitching staff.