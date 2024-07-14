The San Francisco Giants are in limbo ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline that is approaching at the end of July, and if they do struggle over the next few weeks and end up as sellers, teams are expected to make heavy pushes for closer Camilo Doval, despite his struggles as of late.

“If the San Francisco Giants sell at the trade deadline, teams will pounce on 27-year-old closer Camilo Doval, despite his struggles,” Bob Nightengale of USA Today writes.

So far this season, Doval has a 3.93 ERA with a 28.7% strikeout rate and a 13.8% walk rate, according to FanGraphs. When looking at Camilo Doval's advanced metrics, it is a mixed bag.

Doval's expected batting average, fastball velocity, whiff rate, strikeout rate and ground ball rates all grade out as towards the top of the league, and he has an above average expected ERA and chase rate as well, according to Baseball Savant. However, he struggles when it comes to command and giving up hard contact.

Doval's average exit velocity given up is in the 17th percentile, while his barrel rate is in the 20th percentile and the hard-hit rate is in the eighth percentile, according to Baseball Savant. The ground ball rate being high likely makes up for some of that hard contact given up, but it is still less than ideal that he is getting hit this hard.

Put that together with Doval's walk rate being in the third percentile of the league, and that is a recipe for the struggles that he has faced this year. The Giants sit at 35-39 and four games out of a Wild Card spot in the National League, a bad few weeks could lead them to selling in a couple of weeks to try to maximize winning in the long-term past 2024.

Who else could the Giants sell at the MLB Trade Deadline?

The Giants could get a lot in return for Doval due to the years of control remaining. He is in the final pre-arbitration year, so the team that potentially acquires him will have him for three more seasons after this one. Given the stuff that Doval has, it is understandable that he could require a significant haul, and it is not a certainty that the Giants will part with him, as he could be a part of future winning teams.

Another clear option for a trade this deadline for the Giants is third baseman Matt Chapman, who is having a productive season and is one of the best defenders in baseball. Matt Chapman signed a three-year, $54 million contract with the Giants this offseason that has options after each season, so he could be viewed as a rental, given his production and likelihood of opting out this offseason.

Chapman could be a reinforcement to any contender's lineup and is a quality defender at third base. The Giants are still trying to see if they could remain in the hunt for a Wild Card spot, but it seems like they could get some good assets as sellers.