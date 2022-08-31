Brandon Belt receives concerning health update after second opinion on injury

The forgettable season the San Francisco Giants are having took another hit as first baseman Brandon Belt is likely to be out for a while after a second opinion on his problematic knee suggested that he should go under the knife to correct the issue, according to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports.

“Brandon Belt got a second opinion on his sore and swollen knee today, surgery was presented as an option. He’s going over all that now and Giants expect a decision in next 24 hours, but there’s a chance his season is over.”

Brandon Belt has not seen action since an Aug. 20 game on the road against the Colorado Rockies in which he went 0-for-4 at the plate. Belt’s performance at the plate has taken a big hit this season, in part because of his ailing knee. The 34-year-old Giants veteran is only slashing .213/.326/.350 this season and has just a 92 OPS+. Those numbers are significant drops from the numbers he posted in the 2021 MLB season in which he had a slash line of 274/.378/.597 and a 160 OPS+.

With Brandon Belt out for a while and probably not going to return at all until at least the remainder of this season, the Giants could let LaMonte Wade Jr. handle most of the workload on first base, which he could also share with Wilmer Flores.

As for the San Francisco Giants, they are 28 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West division and are also outside the wild-card picture in the NL.