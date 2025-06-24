The San Francisco Giants recently acquired Rafael Devers in a trade with the Boston Red Sox. Devers, however, is dealing with a groin injury at the moment, although he has continued to play despite the circumstances. Giants manager Bob Melvin downplayed the severity of the injury in an interview with MLB Network Radio on Tuesday.

“It's minor and it's getting better everyday,” Melvin said of Devers' injury. “He's taking some ground-balls over there. He went first to home the other day, which looked pretty good, concerned me a little bit. It was great that he was able to go full out.”

The Giants are proceeding with caution in reference to Devers playing first base amid the injury concern. From a long-term standpoint, third base may not even be an option with Matt Chapman handling the hot corner. Chapman is currently recovering from an injury of his own, however.

Still, it seems as if Devers will be limited to DH and first base moving forward. For now, the former Red Sox star is the designated hitter for the Giants.

“It's a minor issue but it kind of plays into the defensive part,” Melvin continued. “You know, it's first base, you're stretching, you're doing some things that you do a little bit differently than you do on the other corner (third base)… As far as getting ready to play first base, it's probably pushed back the timeline a little bit.

“But I think this week we ramp that up a little bit and try to get him ready. Hopefully pretty soon he's able to play first base.”

Rafael Devers is a terrific hitter. Defensive uncertainty surrounded him with the Red Sox, however. His role seems to be more certain in San Francisco, but the injury is forcing the Giants to delay his first base timeline right now.