The Boston Red Sox lost a weekend series to the San Francisco Giants, dropping the rubber match 9-5 on Sunday. What was a regular set on a West Coast trip turned into a revenge series last week when Rafael Devers was traded from Boston to San Francisco. Just days later, his former team came into town. Red Sox manager Alex Cora spoke after Sunday's loss and gave his feelings on the Devers trade.

“Alex Cora said he and Rafael Devers wound up not speaking/touching base this weekend,” Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reported. “‘At one point, we’ll catch up,' Cora said. ‘But happy for him. We’re very proud of him. Shoot, he is a tough friggin’ matchup. He’s a tough matchup. … We wish him nothing but the best.'”

There have been a lot of stories about how the relationship between the Red Sox and Devers deteriorated during the season. Cora has not offered his feelings on that relationship, but gave Devers his flowers when asked. While the Giants did win the series, Devers did not do much. He went 2-12 with a home run.

The Red Sox have to press on without Devers and figure out how to properly develop their three big prospects. Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer, and Kristian Campbell were all up together for a short time. But struggles in the field and at the plate sent Campbell back to AAA. Sending Devers out was partly to clear a spot in the lineup for the deep group they have. But those players have to step up to make the trade worth it.

The Red Sox continue their West Coast road trip with three games against the Los Angeles Angels. The Giants continue their home stand with three games against the Miami Marlins. Devers won't face his former team for the rest of the season.