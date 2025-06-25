The San Francisco Giants (44-35) currently occupy the second of three National League Wild Card slots and are only four and half games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West race, giving their fans plenty to celebrate after back-to-back losing seasons. But there is little room for error in the crowded Senior Circuit. This ballclub could benefit greatly by gaining some extra separation before the All-Star break. That will not happen if the lineup does not collectively step up.

A slumping rookie did his part to infuse some life into the offense in Tuesday's 4-2 loss versus the Miami Marlins (32-45). Christian Koss hit a 376-foot two-run home run that bounced off the top of the wall and back onto the field in the fifth inning, putting the Giants on the scoreboard and cutting the deficit to one. The long ball was a big reason why veteran starter Cal Quantrill did not go five complete innings, giving San Francisco an extended look at a bottom-third bullpen.

Unfortunately, Koss' success did not spread to the rest of the dugout. Horrifyingly, the team notched only one hit after the homer and none in the final four innings. A home loss to one of the worst squads in the NL tarnishes some of the good vibes that came from a hard-fought series victory over the Boston Red Sox this past weekend. While it is just one game, this outcome underscores the Giants' vulnerability. By and large, their bats are consistently cold.

Will the Giants get enough from their lineup?

San Francisco ranks in the bottom-10 in OPS, slugging percentage, batting average and home runs. The club's offensive issues are only magnified with Matt Chapman on the injured list. Recent trade acquisition Rafael Devers is also banged-up at the moment, as he pushes through a groin injury. Outfielder Heliot Ramos is enjoying a fruitful campaign, batting .285 with 13 homers, but there are holes throughout this lineup.

Christian Koss has been one of them during the early potion of his MLB career. He is hitting .224 and slugging .303 through 76 at-bats. Perhaps his recent feat of strength will lead to a surge moving forward. Either way, the Giants have to figure out how to manufacture more runs on a nightly basis. Otherwise, their prosperous first-half could start to fade from memory as we get deeper into the summer.