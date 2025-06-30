Mike Yastrzemski has been a fan favorite, a grinder, and a glue guy in the Giants’ clubhouse since he arrived in San Francisco. But as the trade deadline creeps closer and the Giants position themselves as legitimate contenders, the front office has to ask a tough question: Is Yaz still the right fit for this team’s future?

The honest answer? Probably not.

San Francisco is off to a strong start in 2025, proving that last year’s mediocrity was a hiccup and not a trend. At 45-39, they're keeping pace with juggernauts like the Dodgers and Padres, backed by one of baseball’s top rotations, a historically dominant bullpen, and a front office finally behaving like a contender again—see: the Rafael Devers blockbuster.

Now, the Giants must keep the pressure on. Standing pat isn’t an option, and sentimentality can’t cloud decision-making. That’s why trading Yastrzemski isn’t just a possibility—it’s a necessity.

Giants need to continue to make moves after Rafael Devers acquisition

At 33 years old, Yaz is on an expiring deal and likely looking at upwards of $9 million next season if tendered a contract. For a player batting .245 with declining power and defensive range, that’s a hefty price. With the emergence of Heliot Ramos as an All-Star, Jung Hoo Lee finding his stride, and promising young talents like Luis Matos, Marco Luciano, and (not young) Dom Smith knocking on the door, the writing may be on the wall.

Meanwhile, other teams—like the Mets—have legitimate holes in the outfield and could benefit from a player like Yaz. His ability to play all three outfield positions and handle tough at-bats gives him value in a contender’s platoon or as a fourth outfielder with regular reps. For New York, who needs stability in left field and a backup plan for Juan Soto and Brandon Nimmo, Yastrzemski makes sense. For the Giants, flipping him now brings back a prospect or bullpen piece and clears payroll flexibility for another move—potentially a power bat or veteran starter.

Buster Posey isn't messing around, and wants a winning product on the field

Letting go of a veteran like Yaz isn’t easy, especially given his leadership and familiarity in the clubhouse. But this is the new era under Buster Posey, and tough calls are part of the job. Posey already showed he’s not afraid to make them by designating LaMonte Wade Jr. for assignment, despite Wade's popularity. Yaz could be next if he doesn’t pick up the pace.

There’s also the matter of fit. Yastrzemski is a “little-things-right” player, which made him a perfect bridge during the Giants’ transition years. But if this team is going all-in, they need more than steady—they need star-caliber production. His OPS is hovering in the mid-.700's, his power numbers have dipped, and his defensive metrics in right field have begun to lag behind his reputation. The Giants have to ask: Is it better to keep running him out there, or hand more innings to Matos, Johnson, or even shift Luciano to the outfield and see what sticks?

The opportunity cost of keeping Yastrzemski on the roster is no longer negligible. If the Giants can’t find regular at-bats for their young core due to veterans underperforming, that stagnation could hurt their growth. Moreover, this front office knows it can’t afford to lose pieces for nothing. With Yaz set to walk after this season, trading him now ensures at least some return rather than crossing fingers he re-signs in free agency at a team-friendly rate.

More importantly, trading Yastrzemski signals a shift in approach. It's a move that says, “We're not just content being competitive—we’re actively pursuing ways to improve.” The Giants don't need to blow it all up or mortgage the future. They just need to be smart about maximizing the value of every roster spot. If Yastrzemski’s $9 million can be rerouted to a right-handed power bat or late-inning reliever, that’s worth considering.

That doesn’t mean his contributions have gone unnoticed. Quite the opposite—Yastrzemski has been one of the more consistent Giants across the past five seasons. From his breakout 2019 campaign, he’s been a reliable part of this franchise's identity. But baseball, like life, moves fast. And sometimes, moving forward means letting go of the familiar.

Yastrzemski’s time in San Francisco may be nearing its end, but his legacy shouldn’t be defined by a trade. If anything, a move to a contender gives him one more shot at October glory, while the Giants sharpen their roster for a deep run of their own.

So yes—if the Giants are serious about winning the NL West, and dare I say the World Series, they must be serious about maximizing every piece of the roster. Trading Yastrzemski may be a tough call, but it’s the right one.