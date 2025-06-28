The San Francisco Giants have burst out of the gate in 2025 with a strong start, but in a loaded NL West, standing pat won’t be enough to secure a World Series berth. With a roster that features stars like Logan Webb, Matt Chapman, and Willy Adames, the Giants have the foundation of a contender. However, several areas of need have emerged, most notably at first base, in the outfield, and in the bullpen. To maximize their championship window, here are three sneaky trades the Giants must make to boost their World Series chances.

Trade for Ryan O’Hearn, 1B/OF, Baltimore Orioles

The Giants’ offense has been inconsistent, particularly against right-handed pitching. Ryan O’Hearn is having a career year in Baltimore, slashing .296 with power and versatility to play first base and both corner outfield spots. The Orioles, languishing at the bottom of the AL East and likely to sell expiring contracts, have O’Hearn as a prime trade chip. His left-handed bat would be a perfect fit in Oracle Park, providing lineup balance and postseason experience.

Proposed Trade:



Giants receive: Ryan O’Hearn

Orioles receive: INF Casey Schmitt, RHP Mason Black

Baltimore gets a controllable infielder and a young arm to bolster their rebuild, while San Francisco adds a potent lefty bat who can start or come off the bench in October.

Trade for David Bednar, Closer, Pittsburgh Pirates

The Giants’ bullpen has been solid but lacks a true lockdown closer for high-leverage playoff situations. Enter David Bednar, the 30-year-old All-Star reliever for the Pirates. Pittsburgh is in sell mode, and Bednar, under team control through 2026 and earning a reasonable $5.9 million this year, would instantly upgrade San Francisco’s late-inning options. Bednar has rebounded from a tough 2024 season, posting a 2.93 ERA and 11 saves in 28 games this year, with a 2.10 ERA since his April recall. His power fastball and playoff temperament make him an ideal fit for a Giants bullpen that has struggled to close out games against elite lineups.

Proposed Trade:



Giants receive: David Bednar

Pirates receive: OF Grant McCray, RHP Hayden Birdsong, cash considerations

This deal gives Pittsburgh two promising prospects, McCray’s athleticism and Birdsong’s strikeout upside fit their timeline, while the Giants get a proven closer to shorten October games.

Trade for Merrill Kelly, SP, Arizona Diamondbacks

Despite a respectable rotation, the Giants need another reliable starter to match up with the aces they’ll face in October. Merrill Kelly, a playoff-tested veteran with the Diamondbacks, is a logical target if Arizona decides to sell amid a rash of injuries and a fading playoff outlook. Kelly’s experience, command, and ability to eat innings would stabilize the back end of San Francisco’s rotation and provide insurance against injuries.

Proposed Trade:



Giants receive: Merrill Kelly

Diamondbacks receive: OF Vaun Brown, LHP Carson Whisenhunt

Arizona gets two high-upside prospects to accelerate their retool, while the Giants plug a proven arm into their postseason rotation.

Why These Trades Make Sense

The Giants have a mix of veteran stars and emerging talent, but their World Series path will likely go through teams with elite bullpens, deep lineups, and frontline starters. By adding Bednar, they gain a shutdown closer who can handle the game’s biggest moments. O’Hearn brings left-handed power and positional flexibility, addressing the team’s offensive inconsistencies. Kelly, meanwhile, gives them a durable, playoff-tested starter to round out their rotation.

Each trade targets a player from a clear seller, minimizing prospect cost while maximizing impact. Bednar and O’Hearn are both under team control or on expiring deals, making them ideal fits for a win-now push. Kelly’s postseason experience is invaluable for a team with championship aspirations.

The 2025 trade deadline presents a rare opportunity for the Giants to exploit the market and address their most pressing needs without mortgaging the future. These three sneaky trades, targeting David Bednar, Ryan O’Hearn, and Merrill Kelly, would give San Francisco the firepower and depth to compete with the league’s best when it matters most. If the Giants want to bring another trophy back to the Bay, now is the time to act boldly and decisively.

With the National League as competitive as ever, standing pat is not an option for a Giants team with legitimate championship ambitions. Making these under-the-radar moves would not only address key weaknesses but also send a message to the clubhouse and fanbase that the front office is committed to winning now. In a season where every edge matters, these trades could be the difference between an early exit and a parade down Market Street. The time for bold action is now, October glory awaits those who dare.