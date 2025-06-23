The San Francisco Giants are set to take on the Miami Marlins in The Bay on Tuesday for a three-game set. Ahead of the game on Tuesday, the Giants made an interesting move that may just be short-term.

Future MLB Hall of Famer Justin Verlander is coming back off the Paternity List, and he will start Tuesday's game against The Fish. The right-hander is still looking for his first win as a Giant. He is currently 0-4 with a 4.45 ERA and has not really had any success yet this season. The Giants are 44-34 this season and are fighting for a playoff spot in the National League. They even have a chance to win the NL West if they continue to play at the rate at which they are. SF needs a healthy Verlander to help reach that goal.

The corresponding move is a questionable one, but one that may just be short-term. Infielder Tyler Fitzgerald is being sent back down to Triple-A to free up a roster spot for Verlander's return. The Giants decided on keeping Christian Koss over Fitzgerald, despite Fitzgerald coming off an incredible rookie season. Fitzgerald is not having a good season and may want to work on some things in Triple-A to benefit him when he does return to the big leagues.

On the year, the infielder has just two homers and 10 RBIS with an average of just .230. He hit 15 homers with a .280 average last season in his breakout year.

SF has a crowded infield. One of those players had to go down, and the Giants feel that Fitzgerald can benefit from extra at-bats in the minors. Adding superstar Rafael Devers is massive, and he could start playing first base.

Brett Wisley and Dominic Smith are left-handed bats, while Koss and Casey Schmidt are right-handed bats who have seen a lot of success this season. Willy Adames and Wilmer Flores are not going anywhere anytime soon. It shouldn't be long until Fitz is back with the Giants as they make a push towards the postseason.