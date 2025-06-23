The San Francisco Giants are set to take on the Miami Marlins in The Bay on Tuesday for a three-game set. Ahead of the game on Tuesday, the Giants made an interesting move that may just be short-term.

Future MLB Hall of Famer Justin Verlander is coming back off the Paternity List, and he will start Tuesday's game against The Fish. The right-hander is still looking for his first win as a Giant. He is currently 0-4 with a 4.45 ERA and has not really had any success yet this season. The Giants are 44-34 this season and are fighting for a playoff spot in the National League. They even have a chance to win the NL West if they continue to play at the rate at which they are. SF needs a healthy Verlander to help reach that goal.

The corresponding move is a questionable one, but one that may just be short-term. Infielder Tyler Fitzgerald is being sent back down to Triple-A to free up a roster spot for Verlander's return. The Giants decided on keeping Christian Koss over Fitzgerald, despite Fitzgerald coming off an incredible rookie season. Fitzgerald is not having a good season and may want to work on some things in Triple-A to benefit him when he does return to the big leagues.

Article Continues Below
More Giants News
San Francisco Giants designated hitter Rafael Devers (16) prepares to bat against the Boston Red Sox in the second inning at Oracle Park.
Red Sox’s Alex Cora shares feelings about Rafael Devers after Giants seriesChristopher Hennessy ·
San Francisco Giants pitcher Sean Hjelle (64) throws during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.
Giants’ Sean Hjelle breaks silence on wife’s abuse allegationsZachary Weinberger ·
San Francisco Giants shortstop Willy Adames (right) douses teammate Rafael Devers following their victory over the Boston Red Sox at Oracle Park.
Rafael Devers downplays hitting first Giants home run vs. Red SoxTroy Finnegan ·
New York Yankees right fielder Cody Bellinger (35) steals second base as Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa (7) looks for a throw during the first inning at PNC Park.
MLB rumors: Yankees, Giants monitoring Pirates for tradeTroy Finnegan ·
San Francisco Giants designated hitter Rafael Devers (16) waits for his turn at bat against the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning at Oracle Park.
MLB rumors: Cubs among 5 other teams Red Sox talked Rafael Devers trade with before Giants dealOwen Crisafulli ·
San Francisco Giants designated hitter Rafael Devers (16) follows the flight of his two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the third inning at Oracle Park.
Giants’ Rafael Devers reaches Rickey Henderson territory after HR vs. Red SoxZachary Howell ·

On the year, the infielder has just two homers and 10 RBIS with an average of just .230. He hit 15 homers with a .280 average last season in his breakout year.

SF has a crowded infield. One of those players had to go down, and the Giants feel that Fitzgerald can benefit from extra at-bats in the minors. Adding superstar Rafael Devers is massive, and he could start playing first base.

Brett Wisley and Dominic Smith are left-handed bats, while Koss and Casey Schmidt are right-handed bats who have seen a lot of success this season. Willy Adames and Wilmer Flores are not going anywhere anytime soon. It shouldn't be long until Fitz is back with the Giants as they make a push towards the postseason.