The San Francisco Giants made a bold decision amid the roughest stretch of their season. Despite a three-game losing streak and 11 losses in their last 15 games, the organization announced it will exercise Bob Melvin’s contract option for 2026. The move was confirmed by team president Buster Posey, who issued a public statement backing the veteran manager on Tuesday.

“Having the chance to work alongside Bob every day, we’re really fortunate to have such an experienced leader and one of the most well-respected managers in baseball,” Posey said. “His leadership, preparation, and connection with our players have been invaluable, and we believe he’s the right person to continue guiding this team forward.”

The announcement, posted across the team’s official channels and confirmed by multiple outlets, arrived while the Giants losing streak continued to grow. At 45–40, the club sits eight games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West and 1.5 games out of the final NL Wild Card race spot. The offense has been an issue, with the team hitting just .213 and averaging 3.6 runs per game over the last 10 contests. Meanwhile, pitching has faltered as well, with a 4.60 ERA during that same span.

Still, Posey isn’t panicking—and he's sending a message by standing behind Melvin. The statement also pushed some responsibility onto the players.

“Ultimately I believe we have great players, and I still believe in that group of players, but it boils down to them needing to play better baseball.”

The clubhouse seems to agree. Logan Webb and Matt Chapman both voiced support for the Giants manager, with Chapman calling the decision “awesome” and Webb emphasizing the work ethic of the coaching staff.

While some fans questioned the timing, it’s clear the Giants front office is thinking long-term. Injuries to key players like Chapman and Casey Schmitt have thinned the infield, while the post-trade integration of Rafael Devers hasn’t sparked the offensive turnaround hoped for.

As the NL Wild Card race intensifies and pressure mounts, San Francisco is opting for stability. Extending Melvin through 2026 could be a pivotal move if the Giants can regain momentum and stay in the postseason hunt. As of now, the Giants are trying to snap their skid but have fallen behind 4-2 after a three-run homer by Jake McCarthy in the bottom of the fourth against the Arizona Diamondbacks.