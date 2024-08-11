Former San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy has some words he wants to share with members of the 2014 World Series team. Bochy recorded a message that was shared with members of the 2014 club for their 10-year World Series reunion. Bochy managed the Giants that season.

“When I think about this group, I think about the unselfishness in which they played,” Bochy said in the video, per NBC Sports. “They didn't care about having it their way. They just wanted to find a way to get it done.”

Bochy couldn't attend the 10-year reunion, so he sent in the recorded remarks. The Giants celebrated the 10 year anniversary of their 2014 championship over the weekend. That team defeated the Kansas City Royals in seven games to capture the World Series championship.

“We showed how resilient we could be,” Bochy added.

Bochy guided the Giants from the 2007-2019 seasons. He won three World Series championships in the Bay. His 2014 title was the final of the three championships he won with the Giants.

Giants fans could be heard shouting in jubilation when Bochy's video played at the World Series reunion. Fans undoubtedly miss the excitement the 2014 team brought them. This season, San Francisco holds a 61-58 record and will likely miss the postseason.

Bruce Bochy is now leading the Rangers

Bochy left the Giants after the 2019 campaign. He then decided a few years later to join the Texas Rangers as their manager. He didn't lose a step, as he won an additional World Series in 2023 with Texas. The manager recently went to the White House with his Texas team that won last season's championship.

“I've talked about how winning the World Series is the gift that keeps on giving. You get a tour of the White House,” Bochy said, per Sports Illustrated. “That's a beautiful place. It's a historic moment for the club. Only one team gets to do it.”

Bochy is currently managing the Rangers once again. He and Texas hold a 55-62 record on the season, which is certainly disappointing by the manager's standards. Texas has struggled with keeping its pitchers healthy this season, and that has been a reason for the team's struggles. The Rangers face the New York Yankees on Sunday.

Bochy also managed the San Diego Padres from the 1995-2006 seasons. He won the NL Manager of the Year award in 1996. Bochy is without question one of the best managers working today in the MLB. He is likely to be inducted someday in the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.