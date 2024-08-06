The Texas Rangers are five games out of the playoffs and first place in the American League West. They have suffered through many injuries during their title defense, including to ace Max Scherzer just last week. Now, they are getting Tyler Mahle back from injury in time for a pivotal series with their rival Houston Astros.

Mahle has not pitched yet this season as he recovers from Tommy John surgery. The 29-year-old signed a two-year contract with the Rangers this offseason and is finally set to make his team debut on Tuesday. He has spent most of his career with the Cincinnati Reds, where he posted a 4.35 ERA in 114 appearances.

The Rangers did not sell at the MLB trade deadline. While Scherzer and Nathan Eovaldi could have been dealt, they decided to keep their core together and push for the playoffs. They enter Tuesday's action with just an 8% chance to make the playoffs, according to Fangraphs. While it will require somewhat of a miracle to make it back to the postseason, Mahle's emergence will help.

Rangers' playoff chances hinge on a tough schedule

The Rangers won the first game against the Houston Astros on Monday and are set up for two more. Mahle will make his debut on Tuesday with a chance to clinch a series victory.

They continue through a gauntlet of American League playoff contenders after Houston. They head to the Bronx to take on the New York Yankees, then play the Boston Red Sox, and Minnesota Twins in consecutive series. The next 12 days can change the scope of their season.

Mahle must be fantastic to impact their playoff chances. If all goes according to plan, he will make starts against both the Red Sox and Twins. With Max Scherzer out, the Rangers need a Scherzer-like performance out of Mahle in these three starts.