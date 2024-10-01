New San Francisco Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey is giving his view on the upcoming free agency of pitcher Blake Snell. Posey says that Snell's free agency is a priority to take a hard look at, per USA Today Sports.

Posey took over the team following a disappointing season, that saw the Giants finish with a 80-82 record. San Francisco has just one division title since 2015. The former All-Star catcher who played for years in the Bay is now helping to general manage. Posey was part of three World Series championships in San Francisco.

The Giants would love to keep Snell. The veteran pitcher spent 2024 in San Francisco, but didn't have a stellar season. Snell finished the campaign posting a 3.12 ERA in 20 game appearances. He picked up five wins, which was the lowest win total Snell's had since the 2020 season.

The Giants will have to work hard to build a winning team once again

San Francisco finished with a losing record in manager Bob Melvin's first season. For Melvin to succeed, there will need to be talent for him to coach. It's harder for the Giants considering they share the NL West Division with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers agreed to spend more than $1 billion this offseason on just two players. Those two are Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Posey has the cachet of being so close to the team for so long. He spent his entire career playing in San Francisco, and went to the All-Star game seven times. He finished as the 2012 National League MVP that season. The former catcher has a vote of support from former manager Bruce Bochy, as well as current pitcher Logan Webb.

Posey joined the club's ownership group in 2022, after retiring from baseball a year earlier. He takes the job as president of baseball operations over from Farhan Zaidi, who was let go.

“As we look ahead, I’m excited to share that Buster Posey will now take on a greater role as the new president of baseball operations,” Giants team chairman Greg Johnson said in a statement, per the Associated Press. “We are looking for someone who can define, direct and lead this franchise’s baseball philosophy and we feel that Buster is the perfect fit. Buster has the demeanor, intelligence and drive to do this job, and we are confident that he and Bob Melvin will work together to bring back winning baseball to San Francisco.”

The Giants last made the postseason in 2021. Giants fans hope for good news regarding this team in the near future.