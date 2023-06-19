The San Francisco Giants remain hot. They extended their win streak to seven games after completing a three-game sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 7-3 victory at Dodger Stadium.

With that win, San Francisco capped off a historic trip to Dodger Stadium, during which the Giants scored the most runs in the history of this rivalry during a three-game series at the said location.

A historic weekend at Dodger Stadium pic.twitter.com/D3N5aXW0ta — SFGiants (@SFGiants) June 19, 2023

The Giants won the opener of his series against their bitter rivals in the National League West division to the tune of a 7-5 score. Then they doubled down on their mastery of Los Angeles in the second leg of the series with a soul-crushing 15-0 victory. The Dodgers still had no answer to San Francisco's offensive onslaught in the series finale, with Michael Conforto and Mike Yastrzemski establishing early momentum for the Giants at the plate.

Logan Webb also held his own on the mound Sunday. He gave up just two earned runs on eight hits with five strikeouts. San Francisco was unforgiving to Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin, who surrendered seven earned runs on six hits in 5.2 innings of work on the hill.

Through 15 games in the month of June, San Francisco has scored 97 runs. Only the Atlanta Braves have more runs than the Giants this month.

San Francisco, which also supplanted the Dodgers in the second spot in the NL West standings after the series, will look to keep it going and sustain its form when they host the San Diego Padres in a four-game series that begins Monday night.