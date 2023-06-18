The San Francisco Giants are on the road to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in game three of their three-game series Sunday at Dodger Park in Los Angeles, California. So let's check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Giants-Dodgers prediction and pick.

San Francisco (38-32) is streaking at the right time as they have rattled off six wins in a row and are on the verge of sweeping their rivals the Los Angeles Dodgers in their series finale on this Sunday slate. The Giants have been smashing the ball over their winning streak where they have scored double-digit runs in 3 of those 6 games and they will be bringing that momentum in this Sunday slate to keep their winning ways going.

Los Angeles (39-32) are clinging to second place in the NL West as they enter the series finale against their division rivals. Pitching has been a major concern for the Dodgers this season and if they don't sure it up coming into their final game of the series they could be looking at dropping to third in the NL West for the first time in years.

Here are the Giants-Dodgers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Dodgers Odds

San Francisco Giants: +100

Los Angeles Dodgers: -118

Over: 8.5 (-104)

Under: 8.5 (-118)

How To Watch Giants vs. Dodgers

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area and Spectrum SportsNet LA

Stream: MLB.TV

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 4:10 PM ET/1:10 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Giants Will Win

The Giants are streaking heading into the all-star break in a few weeks. They have won six straight and are on the verge of sweeping their division rivals to gain 2nd place in the NL West. This has been in large part due to their offense that has been overpowering their opposition as of late. They have scored 57 runs during their current winning streak while their pitching has been limiting their opponents to 3 runs or less in 4 of 6 games coming off a shutout of the Dodgers.

The Giants send pitcher Logan Webb (5-6, 3.15 ERA) to the mound to continue their dominance over the Dodgers. Even though Webb may not have a great track record against the Dodgers, they are slumping at the right time which should bode well for his start in today's afternoon slate.

Why The Dodgers Will Win

The Dodgers aren't in their best form as they attempt to defeat the Giants to avoid getting swept by their division foes. Their pitching has been their letdown over their last two games but luckily for them, they get Tony Gonsolin (4-1, 1.93 ERA) on the mound to get them back on track. He's been the lone bright spot of this starting lineup and could be what keeps the Dodgers in second place in the division as they try to play catch-up with the first-place Diamondbacks.

The Dodgers also get a familiar foe on the mound in Logan Webb who they have some good numbers against especially Freddie Freeman who's hitting .500 (10-20) with 1 home run and 4 RBIs against him. This could be a good bounce-back spot for the Dodgers' offense after laying a dud on Saturday.

Final Giants-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

We can expect a closely contested matchup between these two division rivals. The Dodgers seem better equipped in this matchup to avoid the sweep with Tony Gonsolin on the mound. With the Dodgers on the verge of losing 2nd place in the division, they will be battling hard to keep their spot as they take the last game of their three-game series at home against the Giants.

Final Giants-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Dodgers (-118), Under 8.5 (-118)