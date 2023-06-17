The Los Angeles Dodgers haven't been playing great baseball over the past few weeks, and that was certainly true late in their extra innings loss to the San Francisco Giants on Friday night. Despite suffering a tough 7-5 loss, it sounds like Dave Roberts was thrilled with what he saw from Emmet Sheehan in his MLB debut.

In the first start of his career, Sheehan was spectacular for the Dodgers. He pitched six no-hit innings, allowing just two batters to reach base via walks, while striking out three guys along the way. While the end of the game didn't go LA's way, Roberts didn't want to lose sight of the fantastic outing Sheehan put together in his first start in the big leagues.

“What Emmet did tonight, I thought, was the highlight of the night. This one … it never feels good when you lose.” – Dave Roberts, The Athletic

Sheehan was the Dodgers number 13 prospect in their farm system prior to reaching the majors, but he pitched like he belonged higher up on the list. Sheehan kept the Giants hitters off balance all night long, and he did more than enough to give his teammates a chance to come out with the victory in this game.

Unfortunately, the Dodgers ended up throwing this game away, wasting Sheehan's efforts in the process. While much of the attention will go to everything that went wrong for Los Angeles down the stretch of this game, Roberts wanted to give Sheehan his due praise, and the young right-hander will have a tough act to follow after what he just accomplished against the Giants.