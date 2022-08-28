Daniel Jones’ backup Tyrod Taylor leaves preseason finale vs. Jets with back injury

The New York Giants are in the process of wrapping up their preseason campaign as we speak against the New York Jets. It doesn’t look like they will escape the preseason finale unscathed unfortunately, as Tyrod Taylor was forced out of the game with a back injury.

Taylor was brought in this offseason to backup Daniel Jones for the Giants, and maybe even take over for him at some point if he continues to struggle like he has throughout his first three seasons in the NFL. Taylor is about as safe of a backup quarterback as you can have in the NFL nowadays, assuming he can actually stay healthy.

It looks like Taylor may end up being forced to miss time, though, as he appears to have picked up a pretty bad back injury against the Jets. Taylor was able to jog off the field on his own, but ended up being taken to the locker room in a cart, which is never a good sign. Taylor is questionable to return to the game, but it seems highly unlikely he would be thrown back into the fire if he’s hurt.

Tyrod Taylor (back) officially questionable to return. Have to imagine he won't though in the final preseason game after heading inside on a cart. #Giants — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 28, 2022

This isn’t good news for the Giants, as losing Taylor would leave them thin at the quarterback position. Given how inconsistent Jones has been under center, having an insurance policy like Taylor would have been helpful, but he may be forced to miss some time now.

Davis Webb is the only other quarterback on the roster, but he’s played in just one game ever since he was drafted back in 2017. If Tyrod Taylor is forced to miss time, the Giants may have to scramble to find a more suitable backup for Jones than Webb. Otherwise, they will be in some big trouble if Jones gets injured or struggles again.