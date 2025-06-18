The New York Giants are generating buzz this spring, thanks in large part to the impressive development of their 2025 first-round pick, Jaxson Dart. The rookie quarterback has quickly caught the eye of head coach Brian Daboll, earning second-team reps and even seeing occasional snaps with the first-team offense. A standout from Ole Miss, Dart is already showing poise, maturity, and command beyond his years. As highlighted in a recent ESPN article, his rapid progress is turning heads within the organization and quietly building momentum around his long-term potential.

Daboll has been unusually exuberant in his comments, as highlighted in a recent piece by ESPN's Jordan Raanan, who reported the coach’s glowing praise for the rookie.

“He’s fit right in with those guys. He’s smart, aggressive with the football, which I like.”

Daboll specifically highlighted Dart’s football IQ, aggressiveness, and quick processing ability, all traits that are difficult to teach at the NFL level. For a rookie, earning that level of praise from Daboll is no small feat. It’s a strong indication that Dart has made a serious impression early and that the compliments weren’t just fluff. History shows he doesn’t hand out praise lightly, especially at the quarterback position, making his remarks all the more meaningful.

At pick No. 25, Dart entered a crowded Giants QB room featuring Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, and Tommy DeVito. A deep touchdown to Lil’Jordan Humphrey in 7-on-7 drills highlighted his growing confidence and development this spring.

In addition to Daboll’s public endorsements, the coach specifically pointed out how Dart has “progressed since he's been here,” framing it as a key marker in the rookie’s spring development. This consistent praise reinforces that Dart isn’t merely adjusting to the NFL—he’s standing out.

Daboll previously followed a similar developmental approach when he was the offensive coordinator in Buffalo, where he helped guide Josh Allen into superstardom. That success ultimately led to Daboll being hired as the Giants’ head coach after a prolific run with the Bills.

Despite being a first-round pick, Dart’s journey is cautiously optimistic. The Giants head coach emphasized the need for patience, noting that a critical milestone in rookie QB development is still ahead. That hint suggests big things may be in store for the rookie signal caller.

“The true test will be once we start with live hitting and preseason games.”

The Giants’ quarterback room is deep and more competitive than ever. If Dart continues to shine in OTAs and minicamp, his spring progress could bring him closer to meaningful snaps this season. His mix of intelligence, arm talent, and growing confidence makes him an intriguing developmental prospect, and a potential future leader for the Giants.