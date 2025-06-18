The 2025 NFL season will be incredibly important for the New York Giants. Both Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen are on the hot seat and need to show that the team is moving in the right direction. Otherwise, change could be coming to New York. The Giants are leaving no stones unturned at wide receiver just a month before training camp.

The Athletic's Dan Duggan reported on Tuesday that Giants WR Jalin Hyatt appeared to suffer an injury at practice.

“WR Jalin Hyatt, who has produced a strong offseason, left practice early with an apparent hamstring injury,” Duggan wrote. “Hyatt went to the sideline during individual drills and had his left leg stretched by a trainer. Hyatt then spoke to Daboll and didn’t return. It’s safe to assume the next time Hyatt will practice will be at training camp.”

New York drafted Jalin Hyatt in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Hyatt had a solid rookie season (23 receptions for 373 yards) but had a greatly diminished role in 2024. This could be an important season for the future of his NFL career.

Duggan added that Hyatt's absence created opportunities for other Giants rookies to get more snaps. He highlighted rookie receiver Beaux Collins, who went undrafted out of Notre Dame.

Collins got extensive work with the starting offense and even caught a touchdown during seven-on-sevens. Unfortunately, he could not capitalize on four targets from Russell Wilson during 11-on-11s.

Duggan also called out undrafted rookie receiver Dalen Cambre out of Louisiana. He led the team with five receptions on Tuesday.

Will the Giants turn to rookie QB Jaxson Dart during the 2025 NFL season?

One other rookie making noise at rookie minicamp is QB Jaxson Dart

Dart took the majority of second-team reps at Tuesday's practice, but sat out of 11-on-11s in favor of Jameis Winston. Dart completed eight out of 11 passes and look sharp according to Duggan.

Naturally, the next question becomes: will the Giants eventually turn to Dart during the 2025 season?

One NFL insider thinks it is inevitable.

ESPN's Dan Graziano declared in a recent interview that redshirting a rookie quarterback rarely works out in the modern NFL.

“But the reality is, it rarely works out… Unless the Giants are scoring points and winning games at a surprising rate early in the season, it feels inevitable that they reach a point where it’s time to see what Dart can do,” Graziano wrote.

New York will likely give Russell Wilson a fair shake as their starter. But it would still be surprising to see Dart sit the entire season.

Perhaps Giants fans will learn more about the team's intentions during training camp.