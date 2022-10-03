This is the best start to a season that the New York Giants have had in a long time. They have started the season with a 3-1 record, and they have improved significantly from last season’s debacle. During their latest win against the Chicago Bears, though, they suffered a serious injury scare with quarterback Daniel Jones.

Jones has been alright for the Giants for the first few weeks of the season, barring some miscues and fumbles. In Week 4 against the Bears, Daniel Jones seemed to suffer an ankle injury in the second half of the game. Tyrod Taylor replaced him for the rest of the win, but that injury called into question whether he’ll be available to play for Week 5. Apparently, that answer is a solid… “maybe”. (via Ian Rapoport)

#Giants QB Daniel Jones, who left Sunday’s win with an ankle injury, is considered day-to-day, source said. While tests will continue, there is some optimism that he plays… which is good. That means Saquon Barkley can play running back. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 3, 2022

Ankle injuries are often one of the more confusing injuries for NFL players. Depending on the severity of the injury, an ankle sprain can take a player out for a day or for the entire season. Daniel Jones and the Giants got lucky with their injury luck this time around, which is great.

The Giants have faced an easy cast of opponents so far, but their biggest test will come in Week 5 in London. There, New York will face Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Despite some hiccups to start the year, Green Bay has looked pretty damn good. A win over the men in green will do wonders for their confidence moving forward.

Should the Giants rule out Daniel Jones for Week 5, though, they could be in trouble. Taylor exited their Week 4 game as well due to a head injury. Perhaps we’ll see more Saquon Barkley under center?